Brokerages Set Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT at $31.50

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRRWF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Park Lawn from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Park Lawn in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of PRRWF opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

