Brokerages Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Target Price at $23.43

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several research firms recently commented on SEM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $109,561.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

SEM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,644. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $28.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.