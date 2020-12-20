BTIG Research Raises Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $56.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VCYT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.57.

VCYT opened at $47.93 on Thursday. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.08 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $88,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,663.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,640 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,773. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Veracyte by 7.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Veracyte by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 31,792 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at $391,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 23.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Veracyte by 17.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

