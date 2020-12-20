Bunzl’s (BZLFY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Bunzl from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6796 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.