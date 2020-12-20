CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Gap Down to $10.79

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.79, but opened at $10.12. CalAmp shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 1,020 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAMP. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

Get CalAmp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $339.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 40.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 130,952 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,220,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 33.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 339,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.