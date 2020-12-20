Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 656,881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 600.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

