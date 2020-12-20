Canaccord Genuity Lowers Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Price Target to $3.40

Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $4.75 to $3.40 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PIRGF. CIBC upped their price target on Premier Gold Mines from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered Premier Gold Mines to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS PIRGF opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. Premier Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

