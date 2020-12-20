Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CSII has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.38.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of CSII stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.