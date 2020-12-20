Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,201.25 ($15.69).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

CCL opened at GBX 1,371.50 ($17.92) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,218.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,070.86. The company has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 8.19 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,732 ($48.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

