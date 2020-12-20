Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

SAVA has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group upgraded Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Cassava Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded Cassava Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $205.66 million, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Remi Barbier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,219.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 57,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 169.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 295.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 70,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.