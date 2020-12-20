Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CATY stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,828. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,982 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

