cbdMD (YCBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) will be issuing its Q4 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN YCBD opened at $2.62 on Friday. cbdMD has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

YCBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of cbdMD from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of cbdMD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name.

