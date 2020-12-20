Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,625 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.31% of Celestica worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Celestica by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,230,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after buying an additional 1,260,575 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Celestica by 389.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 284,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 48.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 259,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Celestica by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLS stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.47. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

