Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Casinos presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of CNTY opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $180.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.10 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. Equities analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 497.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Century Casinos by 50.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

