Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $13.36 on Top Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $13.36 or 0.00056964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $5.31 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00368340 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025826 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.69 or 0.02394794 BTC.

About Chainlink

LINK is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,509,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

