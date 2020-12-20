Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR) Shares Gap Down to $8.60

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.04. Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 719,789 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of £36.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) Company Profile (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.