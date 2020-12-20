Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,689 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,689 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,845,000 after acquiring an additional 67,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 109,074 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of TDS opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.