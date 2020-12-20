Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,552 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 691,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MD. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after buying an additional 303,503 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 259,785 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,090,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,481,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,032,000 after buying an additional 159,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 137,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MD opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

