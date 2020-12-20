Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,686 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $11,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Providence Service by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 80,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter.

PRSC opened at $139.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Providence Service Co. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $147.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2,326.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.82.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. The Providence Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRSC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Providence Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

