Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 48,575 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.83% of Hibbett Sports worth $11,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 635.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 12.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 86.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 22,059 shares during the period.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $275,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. 140166 boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

