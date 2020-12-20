Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $770.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $647.16.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $652.00 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $643.33 and a 200-day moving average of $597.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 253.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after buying an additional 497,048 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 150.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,530,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 184.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after buying an additional 335,558 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $167,494,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $157,053,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

