Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $529.77

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $529.77 and last traded at $529.77, with a volume of 1466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $520.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.88. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,246,895.00. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $1,091,484.88. Insiders have sold 10,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 23.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 800.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 19.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at about $1,170,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Company Profile (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

