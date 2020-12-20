Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.60 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

