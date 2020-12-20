Chronobank Hits Market Capitalization of $749,983.00 (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chronobank token can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronobank has a total market cap of $749,983.00 and approximately $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chronobank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00056902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00369340 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00025939 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chronobank Token Profile

Chronobank (TIME) is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chronobank’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.