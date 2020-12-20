Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Clarus in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $474.95 million, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. Clarus has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. Analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from Clarus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $109,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 44.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Clarus by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,395,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,743,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.