Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 12.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) traded down 12.3% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.73. 12,764,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 6,329,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Specifically, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDE. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

