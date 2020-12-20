Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cogna Educação from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cogna Educação in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS COGNY opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Cogna Educação has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.07.

Cogna EducaÃ§Ã£o SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; publishes, sells, and distributes textbooks, support materials, and workbooks with educational, literary, and informative content and teaching systems; and educational solutions for professional and higher education, and other supplementary activities, such as developing education technology with management and other education services.

