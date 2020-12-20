Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTSH. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,284 shares of company stock worth $4,359,712. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,747 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739,583 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $610,683,000 after acquiring an additional 32,921 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

