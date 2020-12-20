Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -80.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.77. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $554,295.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,175.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 17.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $872,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

