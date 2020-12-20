Comparing Camber Energy (NYSE:CEI) and Encana (NYSE:ECA)

Camber Energy (NYSE:CEI) and Encana (NYSE:ECA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Camber Energy has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encana has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.8% of Camber Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Encana shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Camber Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Encana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Camber Energy and Encana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camber Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Encana 1 2 0 0 1.67

Encana has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Encana’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Encana is more favorable than Camber Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Camber Energy and Encana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camber Energy $400,000.00 54.07 -$3.86 million N/A N/A Encana $5.94 billion 0.00 $1.07 billion $0.86 N/A

Encana has higher revenue and earnings than Camber Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Camber Energy and Encana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camber Energy N/A -98.95% -27.80% Encana 16.84% 10.12% 4.77%

Summary

Encana beats Camber Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc. and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc. in January 2017. Camber Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada. The company also owns interests in assets consisting of the Eagle Ford in south Texas and Permian in west Texas. It primarily markets its products to refiners, local distributing companies, energy marketing companies, and electronic exchanges. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

