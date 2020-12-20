Comparing Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) & Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.2% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Hongkong Land’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 0.97 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Hongkong Land $2.32 billion 4.29 $198.00 million N/A N/A

Hongkong Land has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and Hongkong Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Hongkong Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Hongkong Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 10.81% 125.81% 16.35% Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Hongkong Land on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments. The company also provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, financial consulting, commercial mortgage brokerage, title, and environmental and design-based services. In addition, it offers environmental services, including consulting, environmental studies, remediation, and industrial hygiene services, as well as site specific solutions. Further, the company provides construction management and supervision services. It offers its services primarily in the Washington, D.C. Metro Silver Line in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties, as well as in the states of Maryland and Virginia; and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment, finance, and project management businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

