Comparing Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Wireless Xcessories Group (OTCMKTS:WIRX)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Wireless Xcessories Group (OTCMKTS:WIRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Flux Power alerts:

This table compares Flux Power and Wireless Xcessories Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -74.69% N/A -101.66% Wireless Xcessories Group N/A N/A N/A

0.6% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Wireless Xcessories Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Flux Power has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wireless Xcessories Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flux Power and Wireless Xcessories Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $16.84 million 9.26 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -4.66 Wireless Xcessories Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wireless Xcessories Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Flux Power and Wireless Xcessories Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wireless Xcessories Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flux Power presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.31%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Wireless Xcessories Group.

Summary

Flux Power beats Wireless Xcessories Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

About Wireless Xcessories Group

Wireless Xcessories Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes accessories for cellular phones primarily in the United States. It offers batteries; and hands free devices, and car and travel chargers, as well as various carrying cases. The company sells its products to dealers and distributors through an in-house sales force, as well as through its Website, wirexgroup.com. Wireless Xcessories Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.