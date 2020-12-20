Comparing Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) & Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grubhub and Resources Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grubhub 2 20 2 0 2.00 Resources Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grubhub presently has a consensus price target of $55.33, suggesting a potential downside of 22.72%. Given Grubhub’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grubhub is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grubhub and Resources Connection’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grubhub $1.31 billion 5.06 -$18.57 million $0.16 447.50 Resources Connection $703.35 million 0.58 $28.28 million $0.98 12.89

Resources Connection has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grubhub. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grubhub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grubhub and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grubhub -6.99% -4.44% -2.66% Resources Connection 3.78% 9.70% 5.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Grubhub shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Grubhub shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Grubhub has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Grubhub on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 595,000 menus from restaurants in 50 U.S. states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website and mobile application design and hosting services for restaurants, as well as technology and fulfillment services, including order transmission and customer relationship management tools. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to Grubhub Inc. in February 2014. Grubhub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas. It also provides finance and accounting services comprising financial transformation, lease accounting, revenue recognition, equity administration and accounting, and tax; and technology and digital services that include business technology, data analytics, and robotics process automation. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

