Comparing Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) and Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) and Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lineage Cell Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lineage Cell Therapeutics $3.52 million 74.14 -$11.71 million $0.14 12.43 Innate Pharma $96.12 million 3.54 -$23.25 million ($0.34) -12.68

Lineage Cell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innate Pharma. Innate Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lineage Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and Innate Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lineage Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Innate Pharma 0 3 1 0 2.25

Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.83%. Innate Pharma has a consensus price target of $7.08, suggesting a potential upside of 64.35%. Given Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lineage Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Lineage Cell Therapeutics and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lineage Cell Therapeutics -1,001.59% -26.07% -22.91% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Innate Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lineage Cell Therapeutics beats Innate Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy; HyStem, a biomaterial used for cell replacement and retention; and Premvia, a Hystem Hydrogel product, as well as develops bone grafting products for the orthopedic diseases and injuries. In addition, the company offers various therapeutic products for the treatment of oncology, neurological diseases and disorders, blood and vascular system diseases and disorders, and blood plasma volume expansion, as well as undertakes various research programs for vision restoration and Demyelination. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Orbit Biomedical, Ltd. The company was formerly known as BioTime, Inc. and changed its name to Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Its products also include IPH61, a bispecific NK cell engager, a preclinical solution for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers; IPH43, a program that is in preclinical trial to develop anti-MICA/B therapeutic antibody in oncology; Avdoralimab/IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; and IPH5301, a CD-73-blocking antibody that is in preclinical trial for restoring a pro-inflammatory microenvironment. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

