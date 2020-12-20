Contrasting IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) & So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get So-Young International alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for So-Young International and IBEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 1 4 0 2.80 IBEX 0 0 6 0 3.00

So-Young International currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.09%. IBEX has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.90%. Given So-Young International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than IBEX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.0% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 5.84% 2.59% 2.13% IBEX N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares So-Young International and IBEX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $165.42 million 7.44 $25.38 million N/A N/A IBEX $405.14 million 0.99 $15.45 million $0.84 25.98

So-Young International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IBEX.

Summary

So-Young International beats IBEX on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 6,100 medical aesthetic service providers and 2,600 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.