Contrasting Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ)

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tesco alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tesco and Tuesday Morning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Tuesday Morning -19.01% -137.12% -24.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tesco and Tuesday Morning’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco $72.13 billion 0.42 $1.24 billion $0.52 17.96 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.07 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Tesco has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Risk and Volatility

Tesco has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuesday Morning has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tesco beats Tuesday Morning on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company serves its customers through stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.