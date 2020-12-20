Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CPPMF. TD Securities raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $1.25 to $1.45 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1.80 price objective for the company.

CPPMF opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.41.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

