Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €67.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €51.64 ($60.76).

Covestro AG (1COV.F) stock opened at €50.80 ($59.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion and a PE ratio of 50.60. Covestro AG has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €51.50 ($60.59).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

