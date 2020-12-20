Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $747.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report $747.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $778.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $716.10 million. Crane reported sales of $837.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. BidaskClub raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Crane stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

