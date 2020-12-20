Cream Finance (CREAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.19 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. Cream Finance has a market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for $66.26 or 0.00282272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00142032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.06 or 0.00745774 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00170446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00375470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00120542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00075605 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

