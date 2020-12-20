CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CFB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE CFB opened at $10.53 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $43.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.42 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $1,037,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 11.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 470.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,666.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,057,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

