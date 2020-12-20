Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Up 149% Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 79% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 149% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $353,856.07 and $3,360.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00110460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00026088 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003817 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 247.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009418 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 111.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports' total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports' official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

