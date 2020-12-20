CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $145.85

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $145.85 and last traded at $144.51, with a volume of 81566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.71.
CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average of $107.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,072.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $7,188,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $915,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 30.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CyberArk Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBR)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
