CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $145.85

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $145.85 and last traded at $144.51, with a volume of 81566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.71.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average of $107.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,072.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $7,188,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $915,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 30.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

