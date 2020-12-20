Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $29.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.22. 2,777,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,609. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The business had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $7,757,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,711 shares of company stock worth $9,981,899 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 389.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,073 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 129.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 856,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 739,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $15,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

