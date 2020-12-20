DECOIN Price Hits $0.0698 on Major Exchanges (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $214,278.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. During the last week, DECOIN has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000448 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00020896 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001118 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 75,380,850 coins and its circulating supply is 53,973,824 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

DECOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

