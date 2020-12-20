Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $50.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $158,865. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,582 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after acquiring an additional 684,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

