Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $22.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.40. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $682,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $23,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,080,180 shares of company stock valued at $25,181,982. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 155.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $9,445,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

