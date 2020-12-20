Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Trading 18.7% Higher

Shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) traded up 18.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.13. 325,765 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 173,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.19% of Digital Media Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

