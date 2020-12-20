Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $160.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $134.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,403,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.66 and its 200 day moving average is $146.18. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $151,695.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $151,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,024 shares of company stock worth $10,659,073. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,407,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 50.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,146,000 after buying an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $3,530,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 32.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

