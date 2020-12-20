Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Receives $32.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UFS shares. UFS upgraded Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE UFS traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.20. 1,171,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,505. Domtar has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 201.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 26.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 31,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 95.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Domtar in the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Domtar by 16.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Domtar in the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

